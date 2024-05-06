iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 212,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 221,978 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after acquiring an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

