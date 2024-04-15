VELA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

