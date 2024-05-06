Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 416,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 611,778 shares.The stock last traded at $149.62 and had previously closed at $147.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.9% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

