Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 268,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 414,780 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.42.

LOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 160,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

