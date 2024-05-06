MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.41. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 117,814 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
