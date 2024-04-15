Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

