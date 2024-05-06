John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 711 shares.The stock last traded at $38.13 and had previously closed at $38.00.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -48.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

