Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,422. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $127.47 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

