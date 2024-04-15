BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $34.82. 92,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,846. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

