Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,758 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 1,987,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

