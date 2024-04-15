Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 8,100 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,745. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

