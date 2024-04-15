Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 99.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cogeco Stock Down 0.2 %

CGO traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.14. 8,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$44.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$427.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco will post 10.1988848 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

