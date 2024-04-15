23,591 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. 6,135,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,992. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

