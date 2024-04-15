Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$79,100.01 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.8 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$112.05 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.43.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.