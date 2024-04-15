Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$79,100.01 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01.
Dollarama Trading Down 0.8 %
Dollarama stock opened at C$112.05 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.43.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.