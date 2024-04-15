Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT Raised to $24.00 at HSBC

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIGO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

TIGO opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

