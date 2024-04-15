Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.78. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,337 shares of company stock worth $4,690,942. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.