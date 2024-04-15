Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

FSP stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

