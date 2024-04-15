ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.45 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

