Kooman & Associates Purchases 638 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kooman & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.35 and its 200 day moving average is $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

