Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $407.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $407.73 million and $131.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.73 or 0.04711522 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

