Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 362,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

