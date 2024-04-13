WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,248 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Repligen worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 706,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.24, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.03. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.