Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

Shares of Avalon GloboCare stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 241,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

