Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Decreases By 30.0%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akili by 138.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Akili during the second quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akili by 582.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Akili in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili Price Performance

Shares of AKLI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,958. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Akili Company Profile

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

