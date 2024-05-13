dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Desjardins

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.48.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Up 1.2 %

About dentalcorp

TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.13. The company had a trading volume of 237,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,062. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.48.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.