P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.84 Million Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. SMART Global accounts for 6.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of SMART Global worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after purchasing an additional 603,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.