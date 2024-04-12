LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in LENSAR by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LENSAR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in LENSAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 226,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in LENSAR by 119.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

LENSAR Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

