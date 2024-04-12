P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $200,000 Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. PLBY Group makes up approximately 0.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

