TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FTI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 165.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 530,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 330,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 254,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

