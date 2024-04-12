Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESI. Barclays upped their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

