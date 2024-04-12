Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 143.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 445.45%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

