Bank of America Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.00.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE HBM opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.28.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

