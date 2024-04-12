Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

GFL opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

