Citigroup Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $139.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.44.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.