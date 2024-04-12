Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $25.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $3,379,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $63,330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

