Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 808 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

