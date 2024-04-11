1,104 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.35 and a 200 day moving average of $257.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

