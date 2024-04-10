Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.75

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 3887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.15. The stock has a market cap of £36.21 million, a PE ratio of -1,487.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 8.26.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

