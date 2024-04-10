Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,375. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

