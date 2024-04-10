Rotork’s (ROR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.
ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
