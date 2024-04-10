Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 46.66 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.58. The company has a market cap of £109.28 million, a P/E ratio of -666.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

