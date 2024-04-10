CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. Benchmark upped their price target on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. Analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.