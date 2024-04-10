Financial Survey: Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta N/A -453.89% -118.90% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Volatility & Risk

Kineta has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kineta and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kineta presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,760.47%. Given Kineta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kineta is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Kineta shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Kineta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kineta and Antibe Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $5.44 million 0.87 -$14.10 million ($1.38) -0.31 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 11.11 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.36

Kineta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kineta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kineta beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug. KVA12123 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung, ovarian, head and neck, renal cell, and colorectal cancers. It is also developing anti-CD27 agonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in preclinical development for advanced solid tumors, such as renal cell carcinoma, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MSD International Business GmbH, Genentech, Inc., FAIR Therapeutics B.V., and GigaGen, Inc. Kineta, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

