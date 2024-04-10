FY2025 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.80. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

