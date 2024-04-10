Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $130.99 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.