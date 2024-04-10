American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for American Shared Hospital Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

