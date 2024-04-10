Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BLCM opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

