Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

