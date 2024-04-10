Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.2 %

KTCC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

