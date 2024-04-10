Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
