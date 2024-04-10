StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.4 %

CIZN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million and a PE ratio of 23.54.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

